UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $25,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,762.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $86.82 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $268.23 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

