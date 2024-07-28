United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UCBIO stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

