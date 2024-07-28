United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

United Internet Stock Performance

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. United Internet has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

