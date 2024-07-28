United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Up 65.0% in July

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.59. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 26.73%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 140,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,117,456.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,220,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,605.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 167,778 shares of company stock worth $1,315,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

