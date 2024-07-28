Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,896 shares of company stock worth $150,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 2,329.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 75.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.02. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.