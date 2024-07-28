Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $162.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UHS. Baird R W raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.00.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $213.69 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $214.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after acquiring an additional 569,096 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

