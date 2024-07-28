Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Cantor Fitzgerald

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $219.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $162.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of UHS opened at $213.69 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $214.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,295,335,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after buying an additional 103,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,278,000 after buying an additional 220,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

