Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Update

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the June 30th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 4.4 %

Universal Logistics stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

