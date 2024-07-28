Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPBD. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 54,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 137,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upbound Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,453,000 after purchasing an additional 209,422 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $37.28.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is -321.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPBD. BTIG Research started coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPBD

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.