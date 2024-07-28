Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Upexi Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of UPXI stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Upexi has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Get Upexi alerts:

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

Upexi Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upexi stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upexi, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPXI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Upexi at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.