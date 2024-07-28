US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UTWO stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.