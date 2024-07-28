US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTWO stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

