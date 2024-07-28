Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, reports. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.
Value Line Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ VALU opened at $49.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.84.
Value Line Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 61.86%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
