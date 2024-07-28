Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 154,361 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.40% of FormFactor worth $439,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 30.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in FormFactor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

