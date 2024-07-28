Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 150,786 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.07% of Five9 worth $461,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $265,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

