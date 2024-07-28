Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 34,152 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.69% of Hancock Whitney worth $424,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63,641 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 710,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 96.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.3 %

HWC stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.