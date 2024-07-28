Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 73,028 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.14% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $463,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.44. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

