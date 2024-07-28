Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,199,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.18% of Avient worth $442,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Avient by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Avient by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Avient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Read Our Latest Report on AVNT

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.