Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,648,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 687,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.28% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $450,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $3,156,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

TPH opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

