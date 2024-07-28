Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,668,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.84% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $445,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after acquiring an additional 333,888 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after acquiring an additional 605,741 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,619,000 after acquiring an additional 505,706 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,110,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 296,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.50.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $284.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.96.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

