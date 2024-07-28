Vanguard Group Inc. Has $426.19 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.72% of Alarm.com worth $426,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 219,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Price Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.