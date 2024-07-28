Vanguard Group Inc. Has $428.70 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.39% of Insperity worth $428,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,090,000 after buying an additional 780,917 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Insperity by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 894,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 697,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,420,000 after buying an additional 41,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Insperity by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $101.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $122.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

