Vanguard Group Inc. Has $432.04 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.67% of Columbia Banking System worth $432,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Stephens boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $26.99 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

