Vanguard Group Inc. Has $436.14 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,466,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.52% of Verra Mobility worth $436,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.