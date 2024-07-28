Vanguard Group Inc. Has $446.12 Million Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.09% of Skyline Champion worth $446,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SKY. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE SKY opened at $81.96 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.