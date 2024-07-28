Vanguard Group Inc. Has $446.43 Million Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,826,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.42% of Integer worth $446,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Integer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $130.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

