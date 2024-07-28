Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.64% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $456,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

