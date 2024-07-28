Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.43% of Belden worth $430,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average is $87.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $156,345.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,219 shares of company stock worth $986,641 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

