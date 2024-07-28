Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 181,520 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.48% of Workiva worth $439,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $4,880,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workiva by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 626,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $116.00.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

