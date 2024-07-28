Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 290,275 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.40% of Hillenbrand worth $437,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,876.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,648.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

