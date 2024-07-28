Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 389,828 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.62% of Lantheus worth $458,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Lantheus by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNTH stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.57.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

