Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 45,918 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,154,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.90% of Sanmina worth $444,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sanmina by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 721.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $75.35.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SANM. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

