Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,741,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.96% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $459,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,220,544 shares in the company, valued at $798,551,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,442 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,844 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.