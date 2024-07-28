Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.59% of Griffon worth $432,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Griffon by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Griffon by 353.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Griffon by 62.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 629.8% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

