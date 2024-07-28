Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 134,926 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.64% of Ashland worth $470,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in Ashland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Ashland by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Ashland by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Ashland Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.11.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

