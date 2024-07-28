Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 3,012 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,966,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.66% of Stericycle worth $472,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

