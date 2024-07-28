Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 984,778 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,252,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.17% of DXC Technology worth $471,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,461,000 after buying an additional 3,272,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,031,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,860 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 761,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

DXC Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $28.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.