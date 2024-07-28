Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 367 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 351,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,689,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $288,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Apple by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 63,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
