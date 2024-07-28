Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0834 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Veren stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Veren has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Veren had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veren will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

