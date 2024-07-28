Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.08), reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $203.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.71 million.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $234.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.46. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $168.78 and a 1-year high of $263.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.26.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Transactions at Virtus Investment Partners

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $1,845,324.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

