Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Down 6% Following Weak Earnings

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $231.13 and last traded at $231.13. 6,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 49,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.79.

The closed-end fund reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $203.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.71 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.61%.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virtus Investment Partners

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtus Investment Partners

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $1,845,324.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.26.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.