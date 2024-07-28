Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Trading Down 6% After Earnings Miss

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $231.13 and last traded at $231.13. 6,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 49,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.79.

The closed-end fund reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.08). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $203.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.71 million.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $1,845,324.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 5,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.26.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

