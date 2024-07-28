Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Holdings Decreased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at about $11,757,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at about $11,119,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vista Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIST opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $317.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

