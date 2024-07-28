W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $59,802,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 785,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

