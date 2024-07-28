Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0.9% on Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $68.83 and last traded at $69.37. Approximately 4,198,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,285,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.02.
Specifically, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,424,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.
Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $561.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
