Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 0.9% Following Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $68.83 and last traded at $69.37. Approximately 4,198,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,285,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.02.

Specifically, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,424,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $561.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

