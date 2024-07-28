Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Position Decreased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMG

Warner Music Group Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.