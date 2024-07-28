Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 6%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $52.08. 1,565,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,179,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,030 shares of company stock worth $3,327,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 94,540 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 8,977.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,244 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

