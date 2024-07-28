Wedbush Raises Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $90.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

CCS stock opened at $101.51 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 673.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 57,904 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

