Wedbush Raises Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target to $25.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

PPBI stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1,015.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,067,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,527,000 after buying an additional 131,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,381,000 after buying an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,477,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after buying an additional 86,564 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after buying an additional 477,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.