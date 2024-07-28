Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at $533,997.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,534 shares of company stock worth $3,367,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

